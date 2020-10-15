Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000

KINGMAN – With 23 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13-14, Mohave County has now experienced more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus. Approximately 1.9% of the population has been infected, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Of the 23 new cases, only two were logged in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. There is one new patient each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets.

There were also 12 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, seven in the Bullhead City area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Of the new cases, 14 involve individuals age 50 or older.

There have been no deaths from complications of COVID-19 reported in the county since Friday, Oct. 9.

While county health officials have now recorded 4,019 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,138 cases in the county. The county has counted 217 deaths, while AZDHS reports 228.

There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 53, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Oct. 15 was listing 1,181 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,179 for Lake Havasu City, 539 for Kingman, 363 for Fort Mohave, 231 for Mohave Valley, 114 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 110 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 310 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,609 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 14, there were 17 new cases of the virus in the county from 194 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 2% (4/211) on Wednesday, Oct. 7; 5% (12/262) on Friday, Oct. 9; 6% (7/113) on Monday, Oct. 12; and 28% (25/89) on Tuesday, Oct. 13. There were no new cases reported on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 160 tests; on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 229 tests; or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 95 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,845 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 25,226 tests for the actual virus, 8.8% have been positive. Of the 4,619 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 15, AZDHS was reporting 17 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,113 new cases from 12,830 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 229,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,789 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8 million confirmed cases and 217,696 deaths on Thursday, Oct. 15. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,095,216 deaths from nearly 39 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.