Mohave Valley mosquito fogging starts Friday, Oct. 16

KINGMAN – Based on surveillance conducted by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division, Baron Pest Control will perform mosquito fogging in Mohave Valley starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the area to be fogged is south of Courtwright Road to Cheyenne Drive, and east and west between View Lane and Ranchero Lane.

The adulticide being used is MasterLine Kontrol 4-4. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, it is an insecticide registered for use against mosquitoes. It is made from pyrethrins. Pyrethrins are insecticides derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers. Types of products that contain pyrethrins include indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.

The Environmental Protection Agency has some tips for reducing possible exposure to insecticides during sprays. If possible, people should remain indoors with windows closed. They may also consider turning off air conditioning while spraying takes place.

If outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray. If one does get pesticide spray in their eyes, they should immediately rinse them with water or eye drops. While children’s health should not be affected by the low-levels of pesticides, laundry and toys should still be brought indoors prior to spraying. Pets should also be brought indoors, and ornamental fish ponds should be covered.

The EPA also recommends covering swimming pool surfaces when feasible, and washing exposed skin surfaces with soap and water if coming into contact with the pesticide. Exposed fruits and vegetables should be washed with water before storing, cooking or eating.

If one believes the pesticides are making them sick, they should seek medical attention. Questions on pesticides may be directed to the National Pesticide Information Center at 1-800-858-7378 between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. pacific standard time.

Information provided by Mohave County