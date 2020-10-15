OFFERS
Obituary | Jodi Lea Chastain

Jodi Lea Chastain

Jodi Lea Chastain

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 5:52 p.m.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jodi Lea Chastain announce her peaceful passing on Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 38.

She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Danny and Susie; sister, Nikki (Scott); partner, David Roberts; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jodi was a loving and compassionate person who loved being silly, telling stories and laughing. Some of her favorite pastimes were going to the lake, swimming and cooking. She was passionate about helping animals and loved all creatures big and small. Jodi’s smile could light up your soul and she spread sunshine wherever she went. She is dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

