Paws-itively Charming in Kingman hosts Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat
KINGMAN – A Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat for pets event will be held at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe & Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St., from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Pets will enjoy trick-or-treating for toys and treats for dogs, cats and other small domestic animals. There will also be a pet costume contest, drawings and prizes. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Registration begins at 3:45 p.m., and all pets must be registered to participate. Cost is $5 per pet. All proceeds benefit For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. For the Luv of Paws is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter.
Information provided by For the Luv of Paws
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman Chamber's Andy Awards winners revealed
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: