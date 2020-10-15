OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 15
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Paws-itively Charming in Kingman hosts Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat

A pet costume contest will be part of the Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat for pets event on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Photo by Nancy Wong, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/341madu)

A pet costume contest will be part of the Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat for pets event on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Photo by Nancy Wong, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/341madu)

Originally Published: October 15, 2020 3:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat for pets event will be held at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe & Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St., from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Pets will enjoy trick-or-treating for toys and treats for dogs, cats and other small domestic animals. There will also be a pet costume contest, drawings and prizes. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Registration begins at 3:45 p.m., and all pets must be registered to participate. Cost is $5 per pet. All proceeds benefit For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. For the Luv of Paws is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter.

Information provided by For the Luv of Paws

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Howl’n Meow’n Trick or Treat’n Friday
'St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale' benefits For the Luv of Paws, Sunday, March 8
Halloween pet show Tuesday
Remembering Pets That Weren't So Lucky
Kingman Photos: Remembering Pets That Weren't So Lucky
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State