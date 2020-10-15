Paws-itively Charming in Kingman hosts Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat

KINGMAN – A Howl’n & Meow’n Trick or Treat for pets event will be held at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe & Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St., from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Pets will enjoy trick-or-treating for toys and treats for dogs, cats and other small domestic animals. There will also be a pet costume contest, drawings and prizes. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Registration begins at 3:45 p.m., and all pets must be registered to participate. Cost is $5 per pet. All proceeds benefit For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. For the Luv of Paws is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter.

Information provided by For the Luv of Paws