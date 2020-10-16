Mohave County reports 24 new coronavirus cases

KINGMAN – Another 24 new cases of COVID-19, including six in the Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15. The death of an adult age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area was also reported.

Of the new Kingman cases, there are two each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups, and one each ages 0-10 and 50-59. There were also nine new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City are, four in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave; and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip. Seven of the 24 cases involve residents in the more vulnerable age brackets above age 60.

While county health officials have now recorded 4,044 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,156 cases in the county. The county has counted 218 deaths, while AZDHS reports 229.

There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4. There were 93 new cases and five deaths reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Oct. 16 was listing 1,184 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,190 for Lake Havasu City, 545 for Kingman, 363 for Fort Mohave, 231 for Mohave Valley, 117 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 110 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 303 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,618 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Oct. 15, there were 18 new cases of the virus in the county from 113 tests for a positivity rate of 16%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (12/262) on Friday, Oct. 9; 6% (7/113) on Monday, Oct. 12; 28% (25/89) on Tuesday, Oct. 13; and 9% (17/194) on Wednesday, Oct. 14. There were no new cases reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 229 tests; or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 95 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,958 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 25,327 tests for the actual virus, 8.8% have been positive. Of the 4,631 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Oct. 16, AZDHS was reporting 17 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 738 new cases from 9,134 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 229,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,806 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8 million confirmed cases and 217,904 deaths on Friday, Oct. 16. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,099,950 deaths from more than 39 million confirmed cases on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.