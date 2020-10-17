OFFERS
City of Kingman seeks public input on building code amendments, zoning update

Those in the Kingman area have until Oct. 31 to weigh in on the city’s proposed building code amendments and ongoing zoning ordinance update. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 6:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is seeking public input on proposed building code amendments and the zoning ordinance update, reminding residents that they have until Oct. 31 to participate.

The city has been working with Lisa Wise Consulting for the past year on the update. The City of Kingman’s zoning code was initially adopted in June 1971, and has since not seen a comprehensive review or update.

The city wrote in a news release that proposed changes will serve to create a code that is effective and user friendly, and organized and logical with clear and consistent language.

Graphics, charts and additional user-friendly features will be added throughout the code, as will modern planning practices and amendments to the sign code.

Another aspect of the project is a potential expansion of the city’s Downtown Historic Overlay District, which as of now only encompasses approximately three blocks. However, the expansion will not be open for public comment until later in 2021, the city wrote.

To view the updated code, go to https://bit.ly/3lQ6vED. Comments can be emailed to planning@cityofkingman.gov, or mailed to City of Kingman Community Development, 310 N. Fourth St., Kingman, Arizona 86401. They will also be accepted over the phone at 928-753-8130.

The city is also working to amend certain building codes to include fire and energy codes, mechanical, fuel gas and plumbing codes, the property maintenance code and more.

To view the proposed code amendments, go to https://bit.ly/350AbY9. Copies are also available at the city complex at 310 N. Fourth St in the Community Development Department. Questions and comments can be submitted by email to buildingadmin@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

