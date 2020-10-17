Country duo to play at Kingman's El Trovatore Motel to support independent businesses in
KINGMAN – Country music duo The Pasadena Playboys will be at the El Trovatore Motel, 1440 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman on Monday, Oct. 19 to stream a live performance as part of their American Motel Tour to promote safe travel and independent businesses.
The duo's Arizona leg of the tour takes them through Kingman and Holbrook before turning south to Tombstone and returning north to Seligman, streaming live from a different independently owned motel each evening on the Pasadena Playboy's Facebook page at 7 p.m.
"They closed down the honky tonks, tumbleweeds are in the parking lots, we needed to find a new venue," said Kelly Kidd, one half of the Los Angeles-based duo.
During July and August the duo did a 17-show run in 15 different states starting in Arizona and eventually hitting Tennessee before turning the wheel to head back west.
Information provided by the Pasadena Playboys
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Kingman man dies during standoff with police on Wednesday
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Obituary
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: