Country duo to play at Kingman's El Trovatore Motel to support independent businesses in

KINGMAN – Country music duo The Pasadena Playboys will be at the El Trovatore Motel, 1440 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman on Monday, Oct. 19 to stream a live performance as part of their American Motel Tour to promote safe travel and independent businesses.

The duo's Arizona leg of the tour takes them through Kingman and Holbrook before turning south to Tombstone and returning north to Seligman, streaming live from a different independently owned motel each evening on the Pasadena Playboy's Facebook page at 7 p.m.

"They closed down the honky tonks, tumbleweeds are in the parking lots, we needed to find a new venue," said Kelly Kidd, one half of the Los Angeles-based duo.

During July and August the duo did a 17-show run in 15 different states starting in Arizona and eventually hitting Tennessee before turning the wheel to head back west.

