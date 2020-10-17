OFFERS
Kingman City Council to receive report on water sustainability

Kingman City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Agenda items include a report on water sustainability efforts. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 17, 2020 6:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will receive updates on water sustainability efforts and the proposed concept for a downtown infrastructure design project at its meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Tuesday’s consent agenda will see consideration of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Kingman Unified School District 20 for the shared use of multi-use sports fields on 6 acres owned by the district east of White Cliffs Middle School. If approved, the city would be responsible for field construction and maintenance.

Council could also approve a construction contract, with a guaranteed maximum price of $4.5 million, with Eagle Mountain Construction Company for the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor project. The new gravity sewer interceptor, according to the agenda, will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from areas of the city east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40.

Then there are two consent agenda items dealing with bulk fuel contracts. The first is a cooperative contract with Mohave County and Rebel Oil, while the second is a cooperative contract with the Arizona Department of Transportation and Pro-Petroleum. All city departments have a combined fuel budget of slightly more than $746,068.

A public hearing will also be held Tuesday for the proposed project of Americans with Disability Act barrier removal activities near the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Andy Devine Avenue.

Under department reports, council will hear from design consultant Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. on the proposed concept for the downtown infrastructure design project. Proposed improvements for downtown include sidewalk, ramp and driveway upgrades per Americans with Disabilities Act requirements; pavement improvements such as marked pedestrian crossings; street lighting, drainage and utility improvements; and more.

That report will be followed by a presentation from staff on the city’s water sustainability efforts. Staff will address aquifer legislation and studies, the city’s water system, goals and performance measures, plans and policies, and more.

Council will also enter into executive session to conduct the annual performance review of the city manager.

Also, council will consider further ratification of Mayor Jen Miles’ mask proclamation. (See story on Page 1 of today’s Miner for more information.)

