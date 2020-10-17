OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 18
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 19 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 19 building permits during the week ending Thursday, Oct. 8. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 19 building permits during the week ending Thursday, Oct. 8. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 7:13 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 8:

– Truelove Plumbing: 3540 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Verde Building Corp: 3699 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $22,483.

– Inspector: 3765 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Verde Building Corp: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial grading; $272.

– Victoria Brown: 3945 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; awnings; $275.

– Jake’s Construction: 2695 N. Yavapai Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,293.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– JT Van Vleet: 821 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $995.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2502 Southern Ave., Kingman; electric; $54.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3898 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.

– Mike Gates Construction: 3531 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.

– Sequoia Homes: 3550 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,502.

– Sequoia Homes: 3620 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,465.

– Cantrell Development: 2220 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,352.

– Linda Pyles: 3064 Cherri Circle, Kingman; pool; $38.

– Innovative Pools & Underground: 2985 Evans St., Kingman; pool; $728.

– Innovative Pools & Underground: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; pool; $662.

– Stephen Craig: 140 E. Spruce St., Kingman; remodel; $530.

– Greg Benetti: 918 Country Club Drive, Kingman; remodel; $368.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 15:

– Simpson Solutions: 7529 E. Mesa Vista Drive, Kingman; consultant.

– Potter’s Artistic Plastering: 7688 Mesa Vista Circle, Kingman; contractor.

– Best Furiends K-9 Training: 4165 N. Glen Road, Kingman; dog training service.

– Beale St. Sweets N Treats: 410 E. Beale St., Kingman; food services.

– FMJ Tactical Arms: 1924 Cliff Drive, Kingman; gun shop.

– Len Lambeth Landscaping: 256 E. N. 1170, Utah; landscaping and lawn care.

– Just Nails Again: 3795 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; nail salon.

– King Communication: 2404 W. Campus Drive, Tempe; telecommunications.

– Quinn Trucking: 7394 Maggie Way, Kingman; transportation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State