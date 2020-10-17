Kingman issues 19 building permits
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 8:
– Truelove Plumbing: 3540 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Verde Building Corp: 3699 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $22,483.
– Inspector: 3765 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
– Verde Building Corp: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial grading; $272.
– Victoria Brown: 3945 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; awnings; $275.
– Jake’s Construction: 2695 N. Yavapai Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,293.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.
– JT Van Vleet: 821 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $995.
– Barkhurst Electric: 2502 Southern Ave., Kingman; electric; $54.
– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3898 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,557.
– Mike Gates Construction: 3531 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.
– Sequoia Homes: 3550 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,502.
– Sequoia Homes: 3620 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,465.
– Cantrell Development: 2220 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,352.
– Linda Pyles: 3064 Cherri Circle, Kingman; pool; $38.
– Innovative Pools & Underground: 2985 Evans St., Kingman; pool; $728.
– Innovative Pools & Underground: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; pool; $662.
– Stephen Craig: 140 E. Spruce St., Kingman; remodel; $530.
– Greg Benetti: 918 Country Club Drive, Kingman; remodel; $368.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 15:
– Simpson Solutions: 7529 E. Mesa Vista Drive, Kingman; consultant.
– Potter’s Artistic Plastering: 7688 Mesa Vista Circle, Kingman; contractor.
– Best Furiends K-9 Training: 4165 N. Glen Road, Kingman; dog training service.
– Beale St. Sweets N Treats: 410 E. Beale St., Kingman; food services.
– FMJ Tactical Arms: 1924 Cliff Drive, Kingman; gun shop.
– Len Lambeth Landscaping: 256 E. N. 1170, Utah; landscaping and lawn care.
– Just Nails Again: 3795 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; nail salon.
– King Communication: 2404 W. Campus Drive, Tempe; telecommunications.
– Quinn Trucking: 7394 Maggie Way, Kingman; transportation.
