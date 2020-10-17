Letter | Nonfilers can qualify for economic impact payment
If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. You might be one of the 9 million people getting a letter from the IRS letting you know how to register on their website to claim your payment. The new deadline for filing is Nov. 21, 2020.
If you get this letter from the IRS, it’s legit. Go only to the IRS’s real website at IRS.gov/EIP, or call them directly at 800-919-9835 to register to claim your payment.
But if someone claiming to be from the IRS calls, emails or texts about helping you get your stimulus payment, that person is running a government imposter scam on you. Hang up, and don’t respond to or click on any links in texts or emails.
The IRS will not text, email or call you about your economic impact payment. And they’ll never ask you to pay a fee to get your money.
Lisa Lake
FTC consumer education specialist
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Kingman man dies during standoff with police on Wednesday
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Mohave County’s new COVID-19 cases trend younger
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Obituary
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: