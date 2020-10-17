Letter | Nonfilers can qualify for economic impact payment

If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. You might be one of the 9 million people getting a letter from the IRS letting you know how to register on their website to claim your payment. The new deadline for filing is Nov. 21, 2020.

If you get this letter from the IRS, it’s legit. Go only to the IRS’s real website at IRS.gov/EIP, or call them directly at 800-919-9835 to register to claim your payment.

But if someone claiming to be from the IRS calls, emails or texts about helping you get your stimulus payment, that person is running a government imposter scam on you. Hang up, and don’t respond to or click on any links in texts or emails.

The IRS will not text, email or call you about your economic impact payment. And they’ll never ask you to pay a fee to get your money.

Lisa Lake

FTC consumer education specialist