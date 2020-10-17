OFFERS
Letter | Time for more stimulus

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 6:16 p.m.

All you hear about is this stimulus check; how they are working to help out us citizens. Yet all they do is argue and disagree. By time they agree to anything us citizens will be in a serious financial state – no work, bills getting bigger and bigger, all of us getting further in debt.

It’s hard to understand why people like my girlfriend who worked most of her life, paid into unemployment and just drew what unemployment she could just prior to all this stuff starting, now has been told she can’t collect this additional unemployment stimulus yet at the same time I know people that never worked and they are getting checks for thousands of dollars.

How is it that the government is talking another $1,200? What is that going to do? That’s one month of bills for most people.

How is that supposed to help the economy if people will be evicted, and have their utilities shut off because they will be so far behind it will be impossible to catch up.

It makes one think they want the economy to collapse. It doesn’t seem like they are in much of a hurry to get something passed to help us simple people. What is so hard about agreeing on something?

Robert Boslett Jr.

Kingman

