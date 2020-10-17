Mohave County absorbs another 44 COVID-19 cases in 2-day span

KINGMAN – Mohave County experienced 44 new cases of COVID-19, and another resident has died from the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15-16.

The deceased is an adult in the 70-79 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area. It raised the death toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 218.

Of the 44 new cases, nine are in the expansive Kingman service area. There were two cases each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups, and one each age 0-10, 11-19, 50-59, 80-89 and 90-plus.

There were also 16 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 10 in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave; and eight in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The new cases raise the total in the five-day span between Monday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 16 to 72, which, according to a fact sheet issued by county health officials on Friday, is more than the county has recorded in any single week since August.

While county health officials have now recorded 4,063 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,178 cases in the county. The county has counted 218 deaths, while AZDHS reports 229.

There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Oct. 17 was listing 1,199 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,186 for Bullhead City, 547 for Kingman, 364 for Fort Mohave, 233 for Mohave Valley, 119 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 111 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 304 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,641 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 16, there were 22 new cases of the virus in the county from 243 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (12/262) on Friday, Oct. 9; 6% (7/113) on Monday, Oct. 12; 28% (25/89) on Tuesday, Oct. 13; 9% (17/194) on Wednesday, Oct. 14; and 16% (18/113) on Thursday, Oct. 15. There were no new cases reported on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 229 tests; or on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 95 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,201 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 25,535 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.7% have been positive. Of the 4,666 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 17, AZDHS was reporting 18 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 921 new cases from 13,085 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 230,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,824 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8.1 million confirmed cases and 218,812 deaths on Saturday, Oct. 17. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,106,454 deaths from more than 39 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20. Similar mask proclamations have been discontinued in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.