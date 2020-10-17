OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 18
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Candy Crawl on Oct. 31

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 5:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Outreach Program will host the third annual Candy Crawl from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the sheriff’s office at 600 W Beale St.

To participate enter the Mohave County Administration Building parking lot off Route 66 for parking and walk up Metcalfe Road to enter the Candy Crawl. The event will be set up with one-way traffic to ensure proper socially distancing.

MCSO POP will also host a Pumpkin Carving Contest in conjunction with the Candy Crawl. Entries must be dropped off Thursday, Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the MCSO office. All entries will be judged on Friday and displayed at the Candy Crawl on Saturday. Winners will be announced at the Candy Crawl.

“The Candy Crawl was created by the MCSO POP team to give children and parents a safe space to enjoy Halloween and let our community interact with our local first responders on a fun level while humanizing the badge,” MCSO wrote in a news release.

MCSO POP team was formed to educate young people about the proper use of 911, personal safety and safety while on the internet.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State