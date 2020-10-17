Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Candy Crawl on Oct. 31

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Outreach Program will host the third annual Candy Crawl from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the sheriff’s office at 600 W Beale St.

To participate enter the Mohave County Administration Building parking lot off Route 66 for parking and walk up Metcalfe Road to enter the Candy Crawl. The event will be set up with one-way traffic to ensure proper socially distancing.

MCSO POP will also host a Pumpkin Carving Contest in conjunction with the Candy Crawl. Entries must be dropped off Thursday, Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the MCSO office. All entries will be judged on Friday and displayed at the Candy Crawl on Saturday. Winners will be announced at the Candy Crawl.

“The Candy Crawl was created by the MCSO POP team to give children and parents a safe space to enjoy Halloween and let our community interact with our local first responders on a fun level while humanizing the badge,” MCSO wrote in a news release.

MCSO POP team was formed to educate young people about the proper use of 911, personal safety and safety while on the internet.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office