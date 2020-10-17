Mohave County Supervisors to handle financial matters

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is asking the county supervisors to allow carryover of $387,000 funding to the next fiscal year.

A regular Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 at the county’s administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

The funds are COVID-19 money to pay for surveillance, interventions, control measures, information management, personal protective equipment and other items that relate to the COVID-19 response.

The county’s Community Services Department will ask the board to purchase tuition from Arizona Western College for the law enforcement academy to provide services to eight participants of the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act Program. The cost per participant is $9,529 and the academy is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.



The county’s procurement department authorized this item to ensure that program participants could begin the law enforcement academy as scheduled.

Finally, while President Trump authorized a payroll tax deferral allowing employers to defer employees' shares of social security taxes between September and December – resulting in a temporary increase in net take-home pay for employees – Mohave County has not yet taken any action to offer the deferral to its employees.

“Some of the concerns are that penalties and interest on unpaid employee deferred amounts will be applied to the employer, not employees,” read the memo from County Manager Sam Elter’s office. All other Arizona counties have opted out.