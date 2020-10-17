OFFERS
Obituary | Thomas L. Carmody

Thomas L. Carmody

Thomas L. Carmody

Originally Published: October 17, 2020 6:21 p.m.

Thomas L. Carmody, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. He was born in Winslow, Arizona to Thomas Otto and Edith Anne on March 31, 1947.

He lived life to the fullest and was somewhat of a wild child growing up and was definitely a ladies’ man. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He was a retired Navy Seabee and loved all the organizations he belonged to, including the Masonic organizations, DAVA, VFW, American Legion and many more. He was an ordained minister and was Chaplain of some of his Masonic groups. He loved aliens, Masonic bolos, Westerns, playing slots, his family, and especially loved cookies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Anderson; dad, Thomas Otto; mom, Edith Anne; stepdad, Richard Gabriel; sister, Donna Metcalf; brothers, Fred Hodges and Richard Wade Gabriel; and daughter, Karen Carmody. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Carlow; brothers, John Carmody, Clarence Gabriel and Wayne Hodges; sister, Dawn Marie; stepdaughters, Vicki Herfendal, Shari Hathaway, Wendi Taflan and Becki Williams; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life get-together on Oct. 24, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Kingman. It will be a potluck, so please bring your favorite dish to share. If you have any questions, please contact Becki Williams at 657-549-7774.

