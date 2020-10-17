OFFERS
Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman

C-A-L Ranch Stores has signed a lease to occupy about half of the old Kmart building at 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: October 17, 2020 6:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – Following multiple site visits and communications, C-A-L Ranch Stores will set up shop in Kingman in the space previously occupied by Kmart, 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave. The company will hire about 30 workers.

The city wrote in a news release that C-A-L has signed a lease to occupy approximately 50,000-square feet, or about half of the old Kmart building, and anticipates an opening date of early spring 2021.

Founded in 1959, C-A-L Ranch Stores sells home, farm and ranch supplies including feed, tack and fencing. The store also carries hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and outdoor gear. Clothing sections carry men’s women’s and children’s western, work and everyday clothing. Brands include Carhartt, Levi’s, Wrangler, Cinch, CAT, Rock & Roll Denim, Ariat, Key, Berne and more.

“We pride ourselves being a go-to destination for all your family’s needs,” wrote Jason Miller, vice president of marketing at C-A-L Ranch. “We have wanted to come to Kingman for many years and we are so excited that it is now becoming a reality. Thank you for your warm welcome. We’re so excited to join you.”

Miller said C-A-L Ranch Stores expects to bring approximately 30 jobs to the Kingman area.

C-A-L Ranch has stores in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho, with the Kingman location set to be the seventh store in Arizona.

According to the news release, the company has a reputation for supporting 4-H, FFA, high school and junior high school rodeos, and other farm and ranch community events.

