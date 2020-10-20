Briefs | Hoover Dam reopened to the public on Tuesday

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reopened Hoover Dam to the public Tuesday, seven months after it closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials said visitors will be able to access all open areas and visit the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway.

The visitor center will remain closed with no tours or exhibits available. Visitors to the dam at the Nevada-Arizona border are being asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Border Patrol: Hand-dug tunnel found near border in Nogales

TUCSON - A new hand-dug tunnel has been found near the U.S. border in Nogales.

Tucson Sector agents said the tunnel was discovered Saturday night by video surveillance.

Agents located the tunnel’s 2-feet-by-2-feet exit about a half-mile west of the DeConcini Port of Entry and about three feet north of the border.

Mexican authorities located the tunnel’s entrance in the floor of an existing drainage system in Mexico.

Border Patrol officials said the tunnel extended for about 10 feet and had no shoring, ventilation or lighting.

Completed tunnels are used by smugglers to get narcotics and immigrants across the border, according to authorities. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that it’s the 127th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990.

Phoenix traffic stop leads to drug bust; nearly $2.5M seized

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers have seized nearly $2.5 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Phoenix, authorities said.

A DPS officer pulled over the vehicle carrying the drugs for a traffic violation. Authorities said the 464 pounds of meth had an estimated street value of $1.5 million. The 50,000 fentanyl pills and 35 pounds of cocaine were worth more than $500,000.

DPS said the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.

Officials seek man accused of voting in 2 states in 2016

CONCORD, N.H. - An arrest warrant was issued for a 75-year-old man who is charged with voting in two states in the 2016 general election, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday.

The warrant alleges that Sigmund Boganski, of Maricopa County, Arizona, and New Hampton, New Hampshire, voted in both states four years ago.

Boganski knowingly cast a ballot in the state after he had already cast a ballot in Arizona, Hew Hampshire officials said.

No working phone number for Boganski could be found on Monday.