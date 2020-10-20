Early in-person voting continues through Oct. 30 at adult center

KINGMAN – Early voting is ongoing at the main public libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City and at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman. And voters are showing up in large numbers.

“With just about two weeks remaining before the general election, a record number of people have either already returned early ballots or have voted in person at one of the three Mohave County early voting sites,” Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said in a news release. “These record-setting trends are expected to carry over into Election Day voting as well.”

Voters can avoid expected voting lines on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 by casting their ballots Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

“We are encouraging people who have not yet voted to avoid the long lines on Election Day by voting in person at a local early voting site, if possible,” Tempert said.

Information provided by Mohave County