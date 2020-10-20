Early in-person voting continues through Oct. 30 at adult center
KINGMAN – Early voting is ongoing at the main public libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City and at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman. And voters are showing up in large numbers.
“With just about two weeks remaining before the general election, a record number of people have either already returned early ballots or have voted in person at one of the three Mohave County early voting sites,” Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said in a news release. “These record-setting trends are expected to carry over into Election Day voting as well.”
Voters can avoid expected voting lines on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 by casting their ballots Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
“We are encouraging people who have not yet voted to avoid the long lines on Election Day by voting in person at a local early voting site, if possible,” Tempert said.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
- White Fire continues to burn north of Kingman
- Kingman man dies during standoff with police on Wednesday
- Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 4,000
- Obituary
- Town hall slated over mask mandate for Mohave County buildings
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Mohave County takes steps to address problem properties deemed ‘public nuisances’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: