Hazardous waste in trash causes fire

KINGMAN – Waste Management of Arizona reminds residents to be mindful of what they throw away following a fire that occurred at the waste management station in Kingman, 3250 Gatlin Dr., on Monday, Oct. 19.

Waste Management of Arizona wrote in a news release that trash was reportedly being loaded into a transport truck when it ignited. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the blaze after working on scene for several hours. There were no injuries, and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

However, the release called the incident an “unfortunate example of what can happen when hazardous materials are put in the trash rather than being disposed of properly.”

“Fire is an everyday concern for us – in our trucks and at our facilities,” said Larry McCormick, area safety director for Waste Management. “Something as simple as a battery can explode when compacted in the back of a collection truck. Following safe disposal practices for hazardous waste is critical to keep the environment and everyone safe.”

Waste Management of Arizona wrote that household hazardous waste can spark trash fires. Hazardous waste, as defined in the release, is any home, garden or garage product – such as disinfectants, oil-based paints, pesticides, used motor oil and pool chemicals – that contain hazardous ingredients. Many of those products are labeled combustible, corrosive, reactive, flammable, toxic, dangerous or poisonous.

“How we dispose of our household chemicals has a big impact on the wellbeing of the environment and people’s health and safety,” McCormick continued. “When certain chemicals or gases mix, they could become a safety hazard. And products such as motor oil can contaminate groundwater or wildlife habitats if poured onto the ground or down storm drains.”

The following items are common household wastes that should be kept out of the trash: All types of batteries; compressed gas cylinders such as propane, oxygen and fire extinguishers; flammable and combustible liquids like gasoline, lighter fluid or kerosene; and garden chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides.

Also on the list are household disinfectants and chemicals such as ammonia and bleach; any type of oil, vehicle fluids, paints and paint-related products; and pool chemicals.

Propane tanks should be returned to the retailer for proper disposal, while containers that held chemicals, paint, oil or gasoline should be disposed of at community collection events.

“We ask everyone to be mindful about what they put in their trash to help keep fires out of carts, trucks, facilities, communities and the environment,” McCormick said.

Information provided by Waste Management of Arizona