Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 20
KRMC welcomes orthopedic surgeon Mark Davis

Dr. Mark Davis (KRMC courtesy photo)

Dr. Mark Davis (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 20, 2020 2:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Mark Davis, DO to Kingman Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Davis specializes in the surgical treatment of bone and joint conditions, such as fractures, injuries to the ligaments or tendons, sports injuries, and arthritis.

Davis has extensive experience in orthopedic care. Before joining KRMC, he practiced in Lake Havasu City for over two years and in Michigan for 16 years.

Davis earned his doctorate at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then completed his medical internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Ingham Regional Medical Center, an affiliate of the same College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He strives to provide patient-centered care while remaining approachable and compassionate to his patients.

Information provided by KRMC

