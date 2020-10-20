Mohave County records 32 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 32 residents of Mohave County have contracted COVID-19, the county Department of Public Health reported the evening of Monday, Oct. 19.

Eight of the new cases were in the expansive Kingman medical service area, and they trended younger, with one each age 20-29 and 40-49, and three each age 30-39 and 50-59.

County health officials also reported 15 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, eight in the Bullhead City service area and one in the communities of the Arizona Strip.

While county health officials have now recorded 4,092 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,211 cases in the county. The county has counted 218 deaths, while AZDHS reports 229.

There were 72 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 18. There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11. There were 64 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 4.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 75 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Oct. 20 was listing 1,214 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,192 for Bullhead City, 550 for Kingman, 366 for Fort Mohave, 233 for Mohave Valley, 120 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 111 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 309 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,649 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 19, there were 29 new cases of the virus in the county from 61 tests for a positivity rate of 48%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (7/113) on Monday, Oct. 12; 28% (25/89) on Tuesday, Oct. 13; 9% (17/194) on Wednesday, Oct. 14; 16% (18/113) on Thursday, Oct. 15; 9% (22/243) on Friday, Oct. 16; and 3% (5/158) on Saturday, Oct. 17. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 158 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,578 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 25,888 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.7% have been positive. Of the 4,690 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 20, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1.040 new cases from 7,999 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. Nearly 233,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,837 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8.3 million confirmed cases and 220,824 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,121,758 deaths from nearly 41 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.