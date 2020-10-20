Obituary | Donna “Penny” Hunter
It is with great sadness that we announce the far-too-early death of Donna “Penny” Hunter.
She passed away peacefully at home beside her two boys, Charles and Ryan Hunter, on Sunday, Sept. 20, after a brief battle with cancer.
During her 71 years on Earth she was an unfailing beacon of light, laughter and love. Children were drawn to her heavenly smile and kindness. If you asked her she would have told you her family and friends provided her a deeply blessed life.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Hunter, who died – far too early – in 2018.
Chuck and Ryan would like to thank their mom’s three sisters, Shirley Phelps, Suzette Nash-Maharry and especially Gail Nash-Couch, for being an unending well of support up until and after Donna passed.
Mother saw death as nothing but a launching pad to discover the cosmos. Enjoy the ride, mom. We love you.
Because of the Arizona COVID-19 restrictions the family will be having a private memorial.
