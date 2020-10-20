Trump rallies voters in Prescott

With 15,000 people or more packing a re-election campaign rally in Prescott Monday, President Donald Trump repeatedly disputed poll numbers that indicate his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, has a slight lead in the state.

While recent numbers, such as an Oct. 19 CBS News poll, show that Biden has a 3% lead in Arizona, Trump told the crowd that gathered in Prescott Monday, “You don’t have events like this and you come in second in Arizona.” The attendees, who formed a sea of red hats, T-shirts and signs at the impromptu rally site at the Prescott Regional Airport responded with thunderous applause to that comment, as they did to most of Trump’s remarks.

The rally, which was announced by Trump’s re-election campaign late Oct. 15, brought out local and out-of-town supporters alike.

Attendees Sam Bosch and Bobbi Hazelton, who were among those standing at the front of the barriers at the rally by about 10 a.m. Monday, said they had traveled from their homes in Yucaipa, California, driving through the night to arrive in time.

“I’m here to support our president,” Bosch said.

Many others, such as John Gunby of Prescott, were local attendees who saw the Prescott rally as a rare opportunity. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and I support our president,” Gunby said.

Trump was scheduled to speak at noon, and he arrived by helicopter and took the stage by about 12:20 p.m. He began his remarks with his comment about his Arizona support, and wrapped up by telling the crowd, “This is such an important state. We win this state, we win it all.”

Arizona’s support for Trump was also mentioned by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, both Republicans who traveled to the rally with Trump.

“Donald Trump will win Arizona,” Ducey told the crowd, while McSally, who is running to return to the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to in January 2019, said she and Trump represent a choice for a country that she said is “on the verge of great American comeback.”

Throughout his more than an hour of comments, Trump touched on a number of recurring topics.

For instance, he made numerous remarks about Biden’s tax plan, which Trump said would raise taxes “by four times.” (The Arizona Democratic Party put out a statement after the rally disputing that claim, stating that Biden “has pledged not to raise taxes for anyone making under $400,000 annually,” but rather to “reverse Trump’s tax breaks for the wealthy …”)

The media took perhaps the most criticism from Trump, and his mention of the “fake news” regularly elicited loud boos from the crowd.

Trump pointed several times to the media platform that had been set up at the rally, telling the crowd “You know the fake news; they never report this stuff, right?” Later, he added, “They never want to show these crowds; they never want to do it. Because they’re fake.”

Trump also made several references to COVID-19 and Arizona’s response to it. “You have a great governor, and your state is doing great with the pandemic,” he said.

He criticized Biden’s plan for the pandemic, as well as the response of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You know Biden wants to lock it down,” Trump said during his remarks about COVID. “He wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.”

Trump said the choice was “between the American dream or a totally socialist nightmare,” adding that he had told Fauci, “Our country will never be a socialist country.”

HISTORIC VISIT

Trump’s stop in Prescott Monday was reportedly the first visit to Prescott by a sitting U.S. President in over a century – not since 1909 when President William Howard Taft’s train rolled into town, according to long-time resident and local historian Kelly Cordes.

Many of the people in the audience spoke of the historic significance of the visit.

“This is the first time I’ve wanted to see a president,” Julie Martin of Prescott Valley said. “This is once-in-a-lifetime for me.”

Marianne Creighton described herself as “the hugest Trump supporter,” adding, “He’s the best president of my lifetime, and I’m 70 years old.”

As the rally ended and the crowds were heading back to the shuttle buses to take them to the parking areas, people appeared to be happy with what they had heard from Trump. Sheila Riney of Prescott, said she agreed with everything the president had said. “Of course,” she said, adding that she was especially supportive of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we need to open back up,” she said.

Prescott resident John Jordano, who attended the event with his family, said, “I enjoyed the event, and I found the remarks fantastic.” He added, “I think the president handled COVID well.”

CITY INVOLVEMENT

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said afterward that the Prescott Police Department initially estimated that “easily 10,000 people” had attended the rally. Later Monday evening, Airport Director Robin Sobotta said the number of people who had been screened for the event had been updated to be more than 15,000.

The people attending were dispersed among five parking lots spread throughout the city, including the Potter’s House Church, the Heights Church, Findlay Toyota Center, Watson Lake, and Pioneer Park, Heiney said. Shuttle buses were on hand to drive the attendees to the rally.

In coming days, Heiney said city departments would be compiling invoices to send to the Trump re-election campaign to cover the cost of the city services. “That’s all part of the contract,” he said.

Overall, Heiney said the campaign handled most of the logistics for the event. Although southbound Highway 89 had to be closed for a time after the event, Heiney said that overall, there were no major traffic issues. “It was a very orderly crowd,” he said.

Along with the Police Department, airport staff was heavily involved in coordinating the arrival of Trump and his staff.

Kristi Miller, airport management analyst, said that three Osprey aircraft arrived first, and then the president in the Marine One helicopter.

The president initially arrived in Arizona at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Air Force One, and then continued on by helicopter.

In order to land Air Force One at the Prescott Airport, Miller said a waiver for weight would have been required, and the president’s team opted not to seek the waiver, but rather to use the helicopters.

Another predominant issue for the Prescott Airport would have been the wingspan of Air Force One, Sobotta said.