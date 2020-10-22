26 COVID cases, 1 death logged in Mohave County

While county health officials have now recorded 4,118 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,234 cases in the county. The county has counted 219 deaths, while AZDHS reports 230.

The number of new cases appears to be rising again in the county.

There were 58 new cases reported between Monday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. There were 72 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 18. There were 49 new cases and one death reported by the county in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 76 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Thursday, Oct. 22 was listing 1,226 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,198 for Bullhead City, 554 for Kingman, 366 for Fort Mohave, 234 for Mohave Valley, 120 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 111 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 309 cases were not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,685 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 21, there were 11 new cases of the virus in the county from 258 tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 28% (25/89) on Tuesday, Oct. 13; 9% (17/194) on Wednesday, Oct. 14; 16% (18/113) on Thursday, Oct. 15; 9% (22/243) on Friday, Oct. 16; 3% (5/158) on Saturday, Oct. 17; 48% (29/61) on Monday, Oct. 19; and 8% (12/142) on Tuesday, Oct. 20. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 158 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,978 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 26,271 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.6% have been positive. Of the 4,707 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 22, AZDHS was reporting five new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 994 new cases from 12,069 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. Nearly 235,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,859 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8.4 million confirmed cases and 222,766 deaths on Thursday, Oct. 22. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,134,716 deaths from more than 41 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks.