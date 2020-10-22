Cardiologist Amir Farid, MD joins Kingman Regional Medical Center staff
KINGMAN – Dr. Amir Farid has joined Kingman Cardiovascular Associates, Kingman Regional Medical Center announced in a news release.
As a cardiologist, Farid evaluates and treats conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, carotid artery disease, hypertension, heart failure, and valvular heart disease.
Farid earned his doctorate from University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. He completed his internal medicine residency at UC Davis in Sacramento, California, followed by three additional years of fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine at the same institution.
Farid spent several years volunteering in medical clinics in Las Vegas, Nevada and in the Student Health Clinic at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno.
He believes in patient-centered care, and works to ensure his patients are actively involved in the decision-making process and that their care is aligned with their goals and values. He approaches each patient as if he were caring for a member of his own family and says it is a privilege to earn his patients’ trust.
“I make it my duty to stay up-to-date on the latest guidelines and medical publications because I want to be able to share the most beneficial medical knowledge with my patients,” said Farid.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
