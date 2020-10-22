OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 22
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cardiologist Amir Farid, MD joins Kingman Regional Medical Center staff

Dr. Amir Farid (KRMC courtesy photo)

Dr. Amir Farid (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2020 6:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dr. Amir Farid has joined Kingman Cardiovascular Associates, Kingman Regional Medical Center announced in a news release.

As a cardiologist, Farid evaluates and treats conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, including atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, carotid artery disease, hypertension, heart failure, and valvular heart disease.

Farid earned his doctorate from University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. He completed his internal medicine residency at UC Davis in Sacramento, California, followed by three additional years of fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine at the same institution.

Farid spent several years volunteering in medical clinics in Las Vegas, Nevada and in the Student Health Clinic at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno.

He believes in patient-centered care, and works to ensure his patients are actively involved in the decision-making process and that their care is aligned with their goals and values. He approaches each patient as if he were caring for a member of his own family and says it is a privilege to earn his patients’ trust.

“I make it my duty to stay up-to-date on the latest guidelines and medical publications because I want to be able to share the most beneficial medical knowledge with my patients,” said Farid.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State