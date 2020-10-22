Kingman Main Street plans 2020 Holiday Cookie Craze

KINGMAN – What had once been the cookie crawl is now the cookie craze. The Kingman Main Street organization announced the 2020 Holiday Cookie Craze will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

“While the pandemic has challenged our community in 2020,” the organizers wrote, “we still plan to spread holiday cheer far and wide in the form of cookies. This year’s event has been reformatted to allow for social distancing and responsible cookie crawling.”

Here’s how it works. Local bakeries will team up to fill boxes with 15 delicious holiday cookies for $25. Place orders online at https://tinyurl.com/yymy6upj by Friday, Nov. 20. The cookie pick-up will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3rd Street and Andy Devine Avenue.

While downtown, check out businesses’ holiday decorations and vote for your favorite decorated storefront on the Kingman Main Street Facebook page. Proceeds from cookie sales benefit Kingman Main Street, which works to promote and revitalize downtown Kingman. For more information or to get involved, visit kingmanmainstreet.com.