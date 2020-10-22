Letter | Election means salvation or demise

Because of the vast corruption in our Congress, public entities and institutions, the U.S. seems about to go the way of the Roman Empire. The U.S. downfall will be brought about from within.

The U.S. is the world’s oldest institutional democracy and it seems about to crumble because of the corruption of our nation, state and local governments and their institutions. The coming election will bring about the salvation or demise of the country. It’s in the hands of the voters.

Don Welks

Kingman