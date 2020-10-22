Mohave Community College opens in-person student services, spring enrollment window

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College eased pandemic restrictions on Monday, Oct. 19, which saw the return of approximately two dozen employees to campus.

MCC wrote in a news release that the returning employees are set to help students and the public with a variety of services including assistance filling out applications, enrolling in classes, providing financial aid information and offering assistance with any of the college virtual portals for students.

“It’s great to see face-to-face services on all four campuses again because a lot of people prefer seeing college employees in person to get assistance,” said MCC Communications Director James Jarman in the release. “For those who would rather avoid face-to-face interactions, we still have all of our virtual platforms open and encourage people to use them.”

College advisers are not yet available for face-to-face appointments, but there is a designated Zoom meeting room on campus, at which students can meet virtually with an adviser. Current students can also set up virtual advising meetings at home via the college’s online Student Support Connections portal at https://sso.mohave.edu/virtual-scheduling.

The on-campus offices are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and people are encouraged to first call 866-MOHAVECC, or 866-664-2832 to have their questions answered.



The college wrote that visitors will be required to wear face coverings, social distance and have their temperature checked before entering the buildings.

The enrollment window for spring semester classes opened this week, and those classes begin Jan. 19. Spring semester class schedules can be viewed online in the course search section of myMohave at https://jics.mohave.edu/ICS/Course_Search.jnz.

“Our faculty are planning right now to hold face-to-face on campus classes in January,” Jarman said. “It really depends on what’s happening with the virus at that time, as far as determining exactly how those on-campus classes might look.”

If you are not a student, you can apply for free at Apply.mohave.edu or on campus. For updated information regarding the college pandemic plan, visit Mohave.edu/coronavirus.

Most college employees will continue to telecommute, and fall classes will continue to be held remotely and online, with many labs being held on campus. The college Pandemic Committee continues to monitor the situation with the virus and frequently provides the college president with updates and recommendations.

Information provided by Mohave Community College