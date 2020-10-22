OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 22
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s office warns of unemployment benefits scam

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to keep an eye out for an unemployment benefits scam. (MCSO photo)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to keep an eye out for an unemployment benefits scam. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2020 6:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to keep an eye open for an unemployment benefits scam that is reportedly increasing in popularity.

The sheriff’s office wrote that over the last few weeks, multiple reports have been taken in regards to individuals receiving letters and debit cards for unemployment benefits for which they did not apply. The letters are usually addressed to someone else using the recipient’s address, according to MCSO.

The Department of Economic Security requests that anyone who receives such letters or debit cards not activate them and contact the department’s fraud line at 1-800-251-2436 or online at fraudreferralexternal.azdes.gov. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, 1-602-542-8888 or 1-520-628-6504, should also be contacted.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State