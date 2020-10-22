Mohave County Sheriff’s office warns of unemployment benefits scam
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to keep an eye open for an unemployment benefits scam that is reportedly increasing in popularity.
The sheriff’s office wrote that over the last few weeks, multiple reports have been taken in regards to individuals receiving letters and debit cards for unemployment benefits for which they did not apply. The letters are usually addressed to someone else using the recipient’s address, according to MCSO.
The Department of Economic Security requests that anyone who receives such letters or debit cards not activate them and contact the department’s fraud line at 1-800-251-2436 or online at fraudreferralexternal.azdes.gov. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, 1-602-542-8888 or 1-520-628-6504, should also be contacted.
Information provided by MCSO
