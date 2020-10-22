Obituary | Nicole Lee Logan

Nicole was born March 20, 1992. Her Papa Leonard called her his “little angel.” She left this world on Oct. 12, 2020 to become a real angel. Left to carry on her memories are her mother, Lisa McChristain; twin daughters, Riley and Taylor Logan; son, Nolan Seaton; her love, David Seaton; her father, Darran Logan; sister, Destinee Fiegle; brothers, Nathan and Phillip Logan; stepbrother, Tristan Plumley; stepsister, Tessa Geddes; her grandparents Leonard and Vickie Logan; and grandmother, Barbara Miller. The rest of her large family and many friends will remember Nicole in their own special way. Viewing will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 9:30 am to noon at Sutton Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., with graveside services at Mountain View Cemetery to follow at 1 pm.