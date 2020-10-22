Rants and Raves | Oct. 23, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Keener, Nelson, Lingenfelter, Watkins all voted to remove the mask mandate even though COVID infections and deaths are rising nationwide including in Arizona? So they’re all reading right-wing conspiracy theories and false news instead of listening to the facts? Unreal!

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Seventy-eight written comments in favor of the mask mandate, only four in opposition, yet Kingman Council ignores the people! And ignores that COVID infections and deaths are rising in Arizona and nationwide? Too many right-wingers on our council. Truth deniers!

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – So, 78 citizens gave written testimony in favor of the mask mandate and four (yes, four) gave written testimony opposed to the mask mandate. Representation at its finest! The will of the people has spoken, on deaf ears!

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Thank goodness! Finally, the City of Kingman is allowing its residents to breath again. Each adult should be free to make their own decision about wearing a mask. I won’t tell you what to do and you don’t tell me.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – In a spineless vote, the City Council will remove the very factor that helped keep the virus at bay! Thank you, Mayor Miles, Councilwoman Stehly, and Councilman Wayt, for making the public health and welfare, and our lives, a priority.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – This decision, at a time when cases are on the rise again, and against majority support from the public, is one that some council members, who gave in to pressure from a loud, threatening and misinformed minority, will tragically regret.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Finally! The useless mask mandate is abolished. The science is clear; masks do not work.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – It was noted in the City Council meeting that businesses noted a rapid decline as soon as Bullhead City abolished the mask mandate. People voting with their feet and shopping in a mandate-free city.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – To all the non-mask wearers. I just want you to know if you were a senior citizen or had a disabled child, I would wear a mask to protect you and your family.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – It was ludicrous that Councilman Watkins followed this vote by presenting a major spending effort on downtown improvement for consideration. Who will shop there, and spend, with another wave of COVID-19 beginning, and fewer protections to those at high risk?

Mohave County records 32 new cases of COVID-19 – We are beginning another spike, yet Kingman City Council members decided to remove the most basic protection from community spread we had – the mask mandate! This exhibits a lack of respect for public safety! But the mob is happy.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Being the city council has voted to remove the mask mandate, then I think it’s only proper if the numbers begin to surge due to that removal. Then every one of those city council people should resign!

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – So the mask mandate has been lifted. How about we lift the restriction on driving drunk, too? I mean really, what the hell are you people thinking? Mitigating the spread of a deadly disease is not a political issue.

Trump rallies voters in Prescott – A maskless super-spreader event lauded like it was a gift. I wonder how this effects cases of coronavirus in the area? But Trump’s acolytes seem willing to die and take family, friends and neighbors with them. Good luck with that!

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – These misguided efforts of the town council to rescind the mask mandate demonstrate gross negligence and dereliction of your duty to protect the community. The village idiots have won this round against good sense and science.

Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate – Without a mask mandate the local businesses will just have to get by without my money. Kingman has been dying for years and ain’t going to change anytime soon.

I am perplexed at how many Trump signs are in front of mobile homes in Kingman. If you don’t understand my point, there’s a chance you have a Trump sign in front of your mobile home.

Mohave County problem properties – It’s about time! I live in the Butler area and it’s horrible how some of these properties have become landfills and drug dens. Good people take pride and maintain their property beautifully while next door looks like a junk yard.