Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26

KINGMAN – The coming days will see a stark contrast in temperatures as Friday, Oct. 23 is expected to have highs and lows of 82 and 55, respectively, prior to the Kingman area seeing its first chance of snow come Monday, Oct. 26.



The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Friday with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. The temperature will drop to around 55 degrees Friday night.

Saturday, Oct. 24 will be slightly cooler than the day prior with a forecast high of 79 degrees and a low later that night of around 54.

Temperatures are forecast to continue to drop into Sunday, Oct. 25, which has a forecast high near 75 and a low of around 42.

NWS also forecasts a 30% chance of precipitation mainly between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

A slight chance of rain, and even snow, exists prior to 11 a.m. Monday, with the chance of rain remaining throughout the remainder of the day. Monday’s high temperature is forecast at only 55 degrees, and its low at 37 degrees.

Slight chances of rain and snow showers return to the area Monday night.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer come Tuesday, Oct. 27, though there will still be a chance of sprinkles, according to NWS.

Information provided by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas