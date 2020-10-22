OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 22
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26

According to the National Weather Service, the Kingman area could see slight chances of rain and snow on Monday, Oct. 26. (Adobe image)

According to the National Weather Service, the Kingman area could see slight chances of rain and snow on Monday, Oct. 26. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 22, 2020 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The coming days will see a stark contrast in temperatures as Friday, Oct. 23 is expected to have highs and lows of 82 and 55, respectively, prior to the Kingman area seeing its first chance of snow come Monday, Oct. 26.

The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Friday with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. The temperature will drop to around 55 degrees Friday night.

Saturday, Oct. 24 will be slightly cooler than the day prior with a forecast high of 79 degrees and a low later that night of around 54.

Temperatures are forecast to continue to drop into Sunday, Oct. 25, which has a forecast high near 75 and a low of around 42.

NWS also forecasts a 30% chance of precipitation mainly between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

A slight chance of rain, and even snow, exists prior to 11 a.m. Monday, with the chance of rain remaining throughout the remainder of the day. Monday’s high temperature is forecast at only 55 degrees, and its low at 37 degrees.

Slight chances of rain and snow showers return to the area Monday night.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer come Tuesday, Oct. 27, though there will still be a chance of sprinkles, according to NWS.

Information provided by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State