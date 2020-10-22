Walk away from drugs: Despite pandemic, Kingman keeps on walking – virtually

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people from all walks of life in a variety of ways for more than six months, and with today marking the final day of Kingman’s 14th Annual Walk Away from Drugs event, locals are being encouraged not to succumb to temptation that comes with times of struggle.

Each year, the Kingman Area Meth Coalition hosts a Walk Away from Drugs event that sees the community come together in defiance of substance abuse.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually, with an informational and inspirational video posted to the Facebook pages of the Kingman Police Department and the 14th Annual Walk Away from Drugs.

Mayor Jen Miles opens the video by addressing the lives impacted, “and often turned upside down,” by COVID-19.

Miles said businesses are struggling to survive, and people have lost jobs and need help feeding their families or paying rent. Schools are having to utilize new delivery methods, and “political turmoil” has reached a crescendo, she said.

“And with all this conflict, the sad truth is young people of our country have never known a time when America was not at war, have never known a time of peace, and against this backdrop, we are asking our young people and community members to walk away from drugs,” Miles said. “In a time when many turn to drugs to escape the true suffering that is part of their lives, we say walk away from drugs.”

When turning to drugs, Miles said individuals’ lives can become a “spiral of downward events,” resulting in losing bright futures. The mayor said that burden is shared by the drug user’s loved ones.

“And of course some will resort to a life they never imagined, filled with crime and or violence. On a more global level, we know from history that periods such as this that we are experiencing will pass, and in the end, in order to get to a better time when people do the right things to bring solutions to solve critical human issues and perhaps even save the planet, we need everyone to be operating at their A-game, and that means you,” Miles said. “Each individual, each one of us having individual responsibility for our lives.”

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) was featured in the video as well, and noted that addiction is a devastating and terrible disease, but one of a unique nature. He said it is the only disease that can be overcome with the help, encouragement and support of others.

“Due to COVID-19, we know many Americans’ mental health is suffering,” Gosar said. “Sadly, we know this is when people are most vulnerable to drug addiction. This event comes at a time when some members of our community may be suffering and need your support the most.”

Andrew LeFevre, executive director of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, encouraged adults to dump old pain pills at a drug drop box, talk to kids about the dangerous impacts drugs can have on their futures, “and most importantly Kingman, show each other you care and will stand together and walk away from drugs.”

Jeff Wrigley, warden at the Arizona state prison complex in Golden Valley, said of the 3,000 inmates at the prison, half of the men have a history of drug abuse.

“Almost all of them regret getting involved with drugs,” he said. “Almost all inmates admit they ruined their lives or hurt someone because of drugs. Each of you has so much to offer in this world. You deserve a good life, so please, don’t ruin your life. Walk away from drugs.”

Rusty Cooper, chief of the Kingman Police Department, said the lesson of “Just say no” to drugs he learned while in school still resonates with him today.

“And not only do you need to just say no to drugs, but you also need to walk away,” the chief said. “Sometimes walking away means you’re redefining friendships, you’re redefining boundaries in your life. There’s a lot of things you want to say no to, and drugs is one of those things; there’s so much more to say yes to that’s beneficial for you. Saying no to drugs and walking away from drugs is better for you in the long run.”

But making a difference takes a community, and can’t be accomplished without individual efforts, noted Jake Rhoades, chief of the Kingman Fire Department.

“We know what’s out there, we know we keep working in our prevention efforts and our educational efforts, and it takes all of you,” he said. “So thank you for your support, thank you for what you do and let’s keep making a difference in the City of Kingman.”