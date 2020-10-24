Cards-Seattle tilt moved to prime time

PHOENIX - The Seahawks (5-0) face the Cardinals (4-2) in Phoenix. Seattle’s defense has been a sieve despite the unblemished record. The Seahawks are 6-0-1 at Arizona since a 2012 loss. The game has been moved to prime time on Sunday, Oct. 25 with kickoff at 5:20 p.m.

The Seahawks are scoring an NFL-high 33.8 points per game and winning the close wins: Seattle has outscored opponents by less than seven points a game. Arizona’s defense is yielding 18.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL.

A victory Sunday in a game switched to prime time would be Russell Wilson’s 92nd regular-season win, tying Peyton Manning for the most in a quarterback’s first nine seasons.

Pittsburgh (5-0) at Tennessee (5-0)

Steelers-Titans will be the eighth time in league history undefeated and untied teams with at least five wins have met in the regular season, the sixth such game since the 1970 merger, and only the fifth in the past 46 seasons.

The Steelers have played better nearly every week, and come off their usual annihilation of Cleveland. Tennessee has romped past Buffalo and needed overtime to subdue Houston since having its facility shut down amid the coronavirus issues.

It's only October, but it's fair to surmise the winner of this game is a favorite for the lone postseason bye under the new playoff format.

TAMPA BAY (4-2) at LAS VEGAS (3-2)

For the first time, Raiders coach Jon Gruden faces the franchise he led to a Super Bowl (2002 season) and that fired him (after 2008). At least he doesn't have to worry about snow as he takes on Tom Brady.

Brady is 5-1 against the Raiders and his team comes off pitching a near-perfecto: The Bucs had no penalties, sacks allowed or turnovers last week in routing previously unbeaten Green Bay. They were the first team to do that since the Colts in 1999 against the Browns.

Las Vegas comes off an impressive victory at Kansas City. The Raiders had 24 QB pressures against the Chiefs, nearly equaling their total of 26 from the first four games. It was their most in a single game since having 25 vs. Denver in 2015.

KANSAS CITY (5-1) at DENVER (2-3)

If new addition Le'Veon Bell plays, the Chiefs will become the first franchise to have a quarterback (Patrick Mahomes), tight end (Travis Kelce), wide receiver (Tyreek Hill) and running back (Bell) on the field who at some point was an All-Pro.

Kansas City is seeking a 10th consecutive win over the Broncos, who had won seven straight before the current skid.

CHICAGO (5-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-2), Monday night

The NFC North-leading Bears have their best start since the 2012 team won seven of its first eight games on the way to a 10-6 record. Chicago is 5-0 against the NFC, and the Bears are 3-0 on the road for the first time since the 2006 Super Bowl season.

Rams DT Aaron Donald is playing at a level that has earned him two Defensive Player of the Year honors. Donald plays his 101st game after getting the fourth-most sacks in NFL history through his first 100 (79 1/2). He has 7 1/2 sacks this season in the best six-game start of his career. Donald also has 3 1/2 sacks against the Bears.

CAROLINA (3-3) at NEW ORLEANS (3-2)

Teddy Bridgewater was very popular in the Big Easy last year when he went 5-0 as the starter with Drew Brees injured. He shouldn’t expect any good vibes in his return.

New Orleans comes off a bye. Saints receiver Michael Thomas is expected to return from a Week 1 ankle injury and his one-game Week 5 team suspension stemming from a practice outburst. Thomas was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after setting an NFL single-season record with 159 catches, and he was an All-Pro the past two seasons.

SAN FRANCISCO (3-3) at NEW ENGLAND (2-3)

Another returning QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, who, like New England's Cam Newton, has had an up-and-down 2020. Oddly, the 49ers are 2-0 coming East, both wins at the New Jersey Meadowlands.

The Patriots come off losing at home to Denver despite not allowing a touchdown. Six field goals – and a bevy of errors by the offense and coaches – contributed mightily.

Other games:

CLEVELAND (4-2) at CINCINNATI (1-4-1)

DALLAS (2-4) at WASHINGTON (1-5)

BUFFALO (4-2) at NEW YORK JETS (0-6)

GREEN BAY (4-1) at HOUSTON (1-5)

JACKSONVILLE (1-5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-4)

DETROIT (2-3) at ATLANTA (1-5)

Philadelphia beat the New York Gians 22-21 on Thursday. Off this week are Indianapolis (4-2), Miami (3-3), Minnesota (1-5) and Baltimore (5-1).