The City of Kingman issued 13 building permits during the week ending Thursday, Oct. 15.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 15:

– Shade Structures: 1934 Broadway Ave., Kingman; awnings; $530.

– Verde Building Corp.: 3699 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $22,483.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Ste. 7, Kingman; residential demolition; $47.

– Verde Building Corp.: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial grading; $272.

– Jake’s Construction: 2695 N. Yavapai Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,293.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– Angle Homes: 3306 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Farner Electric: 1050 Crestwood Drive, Kingman; electric; $63.

– Forty Four Construction: 3398 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3898 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; 44,557.

– Angle Homes: 3447 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3291 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Prince Pools: 2745 N. Prescott St., Kingman; pool; $812.