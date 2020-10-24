OFFERS
The City of Kingman issued 13 building permits during the week ending Thursday, Oct. 15.

The City of Kingman issued 13 building permits during the week ending Thursday, Oct. 15. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 7:13 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 15:

– Shade Structures: 1934 Broadway Ave., Kingman; awnings; $530.

– Verde Building Corp.: 3699 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $22,483.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Ste. 7, Kingman; residential demolition; $47.

– Verde Building Corp.: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial grading; $272.

– Jake’s Construction: 2695 N. Yavapai Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,293.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3877 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– Angle Homes: 3306 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Farner Electric: 1050 Crestwood Drive, Kingman; electric; $63.

– Forty Four Construction: 3398 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,641.

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3898 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; 44,557.

– Angle Homes: 3447 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Angle Homes: 3291 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Prince Pools: 2745 N. Prescott St., Kingman; pool; $812.

