City of Kingman reveals strategic plan reporting

KINGMAN – Residents who are curious about the city’s strategic plan along with its mission, vision and values can now view them for themselves on the City of Kingman website.

The city wrote in a news release that it worked with PHM Insights to be able to offer the information to the community.

The six strategic priorities laid out by Kingman City Council include improved city services and livability, modernization, economic prosperity, communication and teamwork, partnerships and culture.

The release noted the City Leadership Team turned the above priorities into goals, with the now-available information showing residents the progression toward those goals.

“This is another step for us to show transparency in government in a way that’s very easy to understand,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in the release. “This has been accomplished through the efforts of the City Council and multiple city team members working together in finding ways to better engage our community with the work and services the city provides.”

To view the city’s strategic plan, mission, vision and values, go to https://bit.ly/2Tj21tk.

Information provided by the City of Kingman