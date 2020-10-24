OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 24
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman road, water work to begin in November

The City of Kingman will be conducting road maintenance beginning in November. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman will be conducting road maintenance beginning in November. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 24, 2020 7:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced upcoming road treatments as well as waterline and sewer projects set to begin in the coming months.

The Kingman Streets Department will perform preventative maintenance on some arterial roads such as Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue. Collector roads to see treatment include Harrison and Bank streets.

“The maintenance will not be what people are imagining of an overlay or mill and fill,” explained Jack Plaunty, streets superintendent, in a news release. “We also apply other types of preventative maintenance measures to increase the longevity of these roadways, like crack seals.”

Upcoming water and sewer projects will also affect traffic on portions of Anson Smith Road, Fairfax Street, Airway Avenue, Peterson Road, Memorial Drive and Khan Drive. The projects are mostly within the county, but will affect traffic on Thompson Avenue, Jimmie Drive, Northern Avenue, David Drive and Diagonal Way.

Some of the projects will begin as soon as the first week of November. Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State