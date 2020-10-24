City of Kingman road, water work to begin in November
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has announced upcoming road treatments as well as waterline and sewer projects set to begin in the coming months.
The Kingman Streets Department will perform preventative maintenance on some arterial roads such as Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue. Collector roads to see treatment include Harrison and Bank streets.
“The maintenance will not be what people are imagining of an overlay or mill and fill,” explained Jack Plaunty, streets superintendent, in a news release. “We also apply other types of preventative maintenance measures to increase the longevity of these roadways, like crack seals.”
Upcoming water and sewer projects will also affect traffic on portions of Anson Smith Road, Fairfax Street, Airway Avenue, Peterson Road, Memorial Drive and Khan Drive. The projects are mostly within the county, but will affect traffic on Thompson Avenue, Jimmie Drive, Northern Avenue, David Drive and Diagonal Way.
Some of the projects will begin as soon as the first week of November. Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
