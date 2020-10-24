COVID-19 cases rising again in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23.

The number of new cases appears to be rising again in the county.

With the new cases, which include 14 in the Kingman medical service area, the county tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, a five-day span. That compares to 72 new cases and one death in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 18; and 49 new cases and one death in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11.

Of the 14 new Kingman cases, six are in the 50-59 age bracket, and two are in the more-vulnerable 60-69 age group. There were also three new patients age 40-49, two age 11-19, and one each age 20-29 and 30-39.

Other new cases in the county included 13 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and six in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

County health officials have now recorded 4,148 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,266 cases in the county. The county has counted 219 deaths, while AZDHS reports 230.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 76 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,236 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,205 for Bullhead City, 567 for Kingman, 367 for Fort Mohave, 235 for Mohave Valley, 120 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 111 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 307 cases are not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,750 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 23, there were 22 new cases of the virus in the county from 203 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 16% (18/113) on Thursday, Oct. 15; 9% (22/243) on Friday, Oct. 16; 3% (5/158) on Saturday, Oct. 17; 48% (29/61) on Monday, Oct. 19; 8% (12/142) on Tuesday, Oct. 20; 4% (11/258) on Wednesday, Oct. 21; and 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 158 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,578 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 26,852 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.5% have been positive. Of the 4,726 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2 % have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 24, AZDHS was reporting four new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 890 new cases from 12,393 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. Nearly 237,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,869 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 8.5 million confirmed cases and 224,407 deaths on Saturday, Oct. 24. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,147,062 deaths from more than 42 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Mohave County.