Lee Williams wallops Shadow Mountain 33-7
PHOENIX – The long ride home from Shadow Mountain High School was a happy one for the Lee Williams High School football team on Friday, Oct. 23.
Head Coach Patrick O’Boyle’s Volunteers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 33-7 win over the Matadors. With the win, Lee Williams improved to 2-2 overall. The Vols are in third place in the Grand Canyon Conference. Shadow Mountain slipped to 1-3.
Lee Williams returns home on Friday, Oct. 30 to host Mingus Union, which lost to Bradshaw Mountain 42-6 on Friday. Bradshaw Mountain beat Lee Williams 51-28 on Oct. 16. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
