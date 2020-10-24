Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with cold case homicide
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance with collecting information on a cold case homicide.
On Dec. 27, 2003, MCSO detectives were called to mile marker 6 on Katherine Mine Road northeast of Bullhead City in reference to a deceased female found in the desert.
The victim was identified as Mille Rae Ruth Dauster, who was age 44 at the time of death. Her body was located in a remote area approximately one-quarter mile from Katherine Mine Road and was not visible from the main road, MCSO wrote in a news release.
It appeared to detectives that the body was dragged to the location, however storms washed away any identifiable tracks. There were obvious signs of trauma to the body.
Investigations have revealed that Dauster was known to frequent Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada.
Dauster was a white female 5-feet 9-inches tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair.
If anyone has information on this incident or has any information on Dauster, contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#03-038220.
Information provided by MCSO
