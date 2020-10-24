Mohave County Supervisors get an earful over face masks

KINGMAN – Twenty-two Mohave County residents spoke against face coverings being required in county-owned buildings as a safety measure against COVID-19. Thirty residents spoke on behalf of keeping the current mask requirement.

The public workshop on the subject took place Thursday, Oct. 22 and county officials were asked to abstain from comments. Some residents spoke in person and many more submitted written statements that were read aloud.

Fifty-two voices represented the community, starting with the group of residents who tried to join a previous board meeting and were confronted by sheriff’s deputies because they refused to wear masks and face shields, and didn’t have a medical condition to prevent them from wearing one.

“No one is confused,” said Bridget Langston from Kingman, who was part of the group.

Langston said it’s clear there are two sets of rules in Mohave County: one for county officials and “VIP friends of the county” and the other one for “serfs,” she said referring to county residents.

“We were threatened with an aggravated trespassing charge,” said Terry Davis, who was also there and pointed out that a county supervisor was allowed, without a mask, at the very same meeting they were not allowed to attend.

Bill Mitchell from Lake Havasu City said he was “wearing a mask under duress” and called the mask requirement unconstitutional.

He demanded to know “what’s happening to our great nation,” that it is ready to “suspend constitutional rights because of a bad case of the flu.”

Steven Tuminello from Lake Havasu City said that masks don’t protect but harm residents, and reminded everybody that “humans require oxygen” and masks don’t provide enough of it.

Lyman Watson from Kingman asked what happened with all the previous – before COVID-19 – research regarding face masks. He said he was testing them professionally for Kingman police and knows the regular masks everybody wears simply don’t protect from viruses.

Peter Rach called the requirement a “silliness” and asked if the supervisors, of whom two of five don’t wear masks, are above the law.

Heidi Riley from Kingman spoke about hatred towards those who are exempted and can’t wear masks.

She said the issue is a matter “between your doctor and yourself” and it’s not other people’s business to know “your health and your psychological needs.”

“The COVID's house of cards is crumbling,” said Annie Dillon, adding the virus is in retreat,

“You are not lords and we are not your slaves,” said Gianluca Zanna from Kingman, who condemned despotism of the board and warned them that they are “creating tigers” of kittens.

“This is not a communist China, this is America,” James Kaufman said.

George Bagube from Kingman was the first voice in favor of masks, making a case that civil servants are not easily replaced and the county has a right and duty to protect its employees.



Emogene Hurt wrote she and her sister are elders who enjoy the library and are grateful for the mask mandate. She said she is disappointed with Sheriff Doug Schuster for refusing to enforce the law.

“Supervisors Angius and Gould need to grow up and wear their mask,” Hurt wrote.

Several county employees, among them Deborah Wilson, Shannon Samson and Amanda Pine, spoke on behalf of keeping the mandate.

Pine said her husband works at the prison and her mother has breast cancer and she is determined to not bring COVID-19 home.

Jacob Fryberger of Kingman called for consistency. The state of emergency should be enough to wear masks.

“It’s such a small thing to ask of people,” said Judy Marshall from Kingman

Melissa Wolf attacked Angius, Gould and Schuster for using the health crisis for their own political agenda and spreading conspiracy theories.

“Two of my four broken noses happened because I put it in other people’s businesses,” wrote Tim Woods, Mohave County Fairgrounds manager, asking that the rebels step back and deal with the requirement.