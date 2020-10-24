Obituary | Beverly Jean Liles

Born Oct. 7, 1952 in Alhambra, California, Beverly Jean Liles passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020. Beverly will be missed by many community leaders, friends, family and loved ones.

Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ruth Long of Kingman, Arizona, Beverly is survived by her sisters, Sharon Parsons of California and Janice Long of Utah. Beverly had two daughters, Jackie Zufelt of Utah and Donnell R. Buckley of California, and a step-son, Donald Liles of Indiana. She was loved by her granddaughters Shauna and McKayla Zufelt, and her grandson Justin Buckley.

Beverly moved to Kingman in 1968 and was a graduate of the 1970 Kingman High School class. She held many positions within the community over time. Beverly was traffic director at KAAA/KZZZ, partner in the New Attitude clothing store, and spent 18 years as president/CEO of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.

Beverly’s position at the Chamber was never a job, it was a way of life for her. She approached it with enthusiasm in pursuit of high achievement. She always took great care of her chairmen of the board and was loved by those she worked with. Beverly had a great strength of supporting individual ideas without trying to direct the outcome as she was a huge supporter of the diversity of opinion. She has been described by some as “small but mighty” and was dedicated in attending the various chamber events morning, noon and night. Beverly was active in The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), was a former president of Arizona Chamber Executives, serving a couple terms on that board, and served two terms on the Western Association of Chamber Executives Board of Directors (WACE). She mentored other chamber executives and helped found the Mohave County Chamber Coalition.

Beverly was heavily involved in many community projects and entities such as the Kingman Film Commission, Economic Development, Route 66 and Tourism, Fun Run, Walk Away from Drugs, Kingman Air Show, and Girl Scouts of America. She worked with many community leaders and loved to help support Kingman’s growth efforts in any way possible.

Beverly also valued volunteering at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home. In her spare time, she loved visiting her cabin in Duck Creek with friends and family. She also loved her many trips with her best friend Linda Miller and her annual sisters retreats.

Beverly was also a member of Noon Rotary and actively participated in all club projects and events, serving as president at one point.

Graveside services are scheduled at Mountain View Cemetery on Oct. 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend, but the family requests attendees please respect social distancing and other public health protocols. Please RSVP to bevskona@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Hope Haven, 2615 Chambers St., Kingman, AZ, 86401 and/or Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86409.