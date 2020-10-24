Obituary | Lisa Morley
Lisa Morley of Kingman, Arizona, passed away in Kingman on Aug. 31, 2020. She was born in Marfa, Texas on Jan. 2, 1929.
She also lived in New Mexico and finally moved to Kingman, where she lived for over 50 years. She worked at Safeway as a cashier for many years and participated in a women’s bowling league.
Lisa was married to Frank, her high school sweetheart, for 70 years. Lisa, a social butterfly, loved people. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteer/charity work, participating in Red Hat Society and church organizations, playing bingo/bunco/cards, and her family. She had many friends throughout the years who she truly enjoyed and will be missed by all.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her four sons, Carl, Richard, Tommy, and Greg; her daughter, Loxie; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
