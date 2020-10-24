Prep volleyball: Academy tops Mohave Accelerated 3-0
KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School breezed to a 3-0 win over Mohave Accelerated in girls volleyball competition on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Tigers improved to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the 2A West, winning by set scores of 25-5, 25-4, 25-9. Mohave Accelerated slipped to 1-10, as Academy racked up 27 service aces, including 12 by senior Lynsey Day.
Junior Kirsta Thomson led Academy with six kills, while Day and juniors Maliah Gardner and Ashlee Steele added four kills apiece. Day contributed 11 assists, while Gardner had seven.
Thursday’s Bradshaw Mountain High School at Lee Williams game was canceled. The Kingman High School at Tonopah Valley game originally scheduled for Thursday was to be played Saturday, Oct. 24.
