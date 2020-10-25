State logs 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

Kingman – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported six new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths, in Mohave County on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The number of new cases appears to be rising again in the county.

Mohave County public health officials tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23, a five-day span. That compares to 72 new cases and one death in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 18; and 49 new cases and one death in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 11.

County health officials have recorded 4,148 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while AZDHS has logged 4,272 cases in the county. The county has counted 219 deaths, while the state reports 230.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 76 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county had recorded 1,236 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,205 for Bullhead City, 567 for Kingman, 367 for Fort Mohave, 235 for Mohave Valley, 120 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 111 for Golden Valley through Friday, Oct. 23. The locations of another 307 cases were not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,750 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Oct. 24, there were six new cases of the virus in the county from 268 tests for a positivity rate of 2%.

The positivity rate in the county was 9% (22/243) on Friday, Oct. 16; 3% (5/158) on Saturday, Oct. 17; 48% (29/61) on Monday, Oct. 19; 8% (12/142) on Tuesday, Oct. 20; 4% (11/258) on Wednesday, Oct. 21; 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22; and 11% (22/203) on Friday, Oct. 23. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 158 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,846 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 27,102 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.2% have been positive. Of the 4,744 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Oct. 25, AZDHS was reporting five new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,392 new cases from 13,863 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 238,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,874 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 8.6 million confirmed cases and 224,929 deaths on Sunday, Oct. 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,151,397 deaths from nearly 43 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Mohave County.