President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28
KINGMAN – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Bullhead City at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to his campaign website.
The event will be held at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 2550 Laughlin View Drive in Bullhead City. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
The president is also scheduled to hold a rally in Goodyear later the same day, set for 2:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, 1658 S. Litchfield Road.
For more information on the event, or to acquire tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ovXQZg.
Information provided by donaldjtrump.com
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- Kingman City Council votes to remove mask mandate
- Town hall slated over mask mandate for Mohave County buildings
- Celebrating 4 decades of care: Dr. Ismail Bokhari didn’t intend to settle in Kingman for good, but 40 years later, he still serves the community
- Kingman City Council removes mask mandate
- Moment of Decision: Kingman City Council to reevaulate face mask proclamation Tuesday
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu City wants to show doll found in London Bridge
- Tenant found for part of old Kmart building in Kingman
- White Fire is burning in Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman
- Mohave County health emergency declaration stays in effect
- Slight chance of snow showers for Kingman area Monday, Oct. 26
- Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Mohave County SWAT team
- Golden Valley trio arrested in connection with Chloride homicides
- Mohave County prepares for possible second wave of virus
- Fire, freeze watches in effect Monday for Kingman
- ‘Confrontational’ subject dies during standoff with law enforcement
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: