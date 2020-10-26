President Donald Trump to hold rally in Bullhead City Wednesday, Oct. 28

KINGMAN – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Bullhead City at noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to his campaign website.

The event will be held at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 2550 Laughlin View Drive in Bullhead City. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

The president is also scheduled to hold a rally in Goodyear later the same day, set for 2:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, 1658 S. Litchfield Road.

For more information on the event, or to acquire tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3ovXQZg.

Information provided by donaldjtrump.com