State reports no new COVID cases for Mohave County on Oct. 25

Kingman – There were no new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths, in Mohave County on Sunday, Oct. 25, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The number of cases has been slowly rising in the county.

Mohave County public health officials tallied 91 new cases and one death between Monday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 23, a five-day span. That compares to 72 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 16; and 49 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 9. The Mohave County Department of Public Health no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 on Saturdays and Sundays.

County health officials have recorded 4,148 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while AZDHS has logged 4,272 cases in the county. The county has counted 219 deaths, while the state reports 230.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 76 deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 54, Kingman with 51 and Fort Mohave with 11. The locations of another 27 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county had recorded 1,236 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,205 for Bullhead City, 567 for Kingman, 367 for Fort Mohave, 235 for Mohave Valley, 120 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 111 for Golden Valley through Friday, Oct. 23. The locations of another 307 cases were not specified.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,750 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Oct. 25, there were no new cases of the virus in the county from 165 tests.

The positivity rate in the county was 48% (29/61) on Monday, Oct. 19; 8% (12/142) on Tuesday, Oct. 20; 4% (11/258) on Wednesday, Oct. 21; 3% (10/397) on Thursday, Oct. 22; 11% (22/203) on Friday, Oct. 23; and 2% (6/268) on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 32,011 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 27,259 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 8.4% have been positive. Of the 4,752 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Oct. 26, AZDHS was reporting one new death from complications of COVID-19, and 801 new cases from 9,201 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. Nearly 239,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,875 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 8.6 million confirmed cases and 225,282 deaths on Monday, Oct. 26. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,155,853 deaths from more than 43 million confirmed cases on Monday, Oct. 26.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required inside businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require customers to wear masks. Face coverings are required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Mohave County.