Better than Ever: The Renaissance Faire in Kingman has expanded to 3 days

Pirates, parrots, sword fighters, jousters and much more are planned for the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s second annual Renaissance Faire, which has been expanded to three days, Nov. 13-15 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. “It’s like last year, times 1,000,” explained Nicole Mangiameli, manager at the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The shelter started the event last year, but due to its increased size, the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association will spearhead the event. While the 2019 event took place on a single day, this year’s faire will last for three. Mangiameli noted the change resulted in increased interest from numerous performers, guilds and vendors, that will occupy the fairgrounds in numbers expected to exceed 200.

With many Renaissance events canceled throughout the region and nation, Mangiameli said performers have been hard up for work for nearly a year. Therefore, she said the Mohave County event is set to draw participants from multiple neighboring states including Nevada, California and Utah, and even Illinois.

Performers are set to include the Knights of Mayhem jousting troupe, a “pirate” who rides in on a 40-foot ship replete with parrots, multiple reenactment groups, food and leatherwork vendors, and more. In fact, one group plans a black-powder musket and cannon demonstration.

“We just keep adding entertainment as we get sponsors and more vendors,” Mangiameli said.

But sponsors are still needed for the event to be as successful as hoped. Mangiameli said sponsors will have their businesses’ names included on banners in addition to being mentioned on the radio.

“Our faire is likely to bring in a lot of customers at their businesses,” Mangiameli said. “It allows us to have more and better entertainment, the more sponsors we receive.”

Last year’s one-day event raised approximately $14,000 for the shelter. This year, proceeds will be split between the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter in its effort to provide for homeless animals, and the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

While the fairgrounds has recently been able to host a few outdoor livestock events, manager Tim Woods explained revenue has been virtually non-existent for months.

“We’ve had zero revenue for two quarters; nothing,” Woods explained. “So we were able to do those, but that is pretty much it. This Renaissance faire is a way to help keep the fairgrounds afloat, because we haven’t had any revenue for two quarters.”

Mangiameli said the three-day event will benefit not only animals at the shelter and the fairgrounds, but the community as a whole. She said people will be staying overnight at hotels, eating at local restaurants and shopping at local businesses.

“People will be here for an entire weekend,” she said.

But with an influx of out-of-towners, some may be concerned about an increase in the area’s COVID-19 numbers stemming from the event. Woods explained that the fairgrounds has a safety plan in place, and that the plan has been approved by Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley.

For example, there will be no admission lines at the event. People will pay their way from inside their vehicles upon entering the property at $40 per car or $20 per individual. Food lines will be segregated to allow for social distancing, as well as preventing other event goers from walking in between people standing in line.

Indoor vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart, and the same spacing will be in place for outdoor vendors and performers.

Seating inside Martin Swanty Arena, the location for the jousting, will also be spaced. Sanitization efforts throughout the course of the event will also be of primary importance, Mangiameli noted.

“Our plan is good; it really is a good plan to be able to do larger events,” Woods said. “It’s 99% outside, so you don’t have the air restrictions. I don’t think there’s going to be anything that’s going to stop this faire from going off. I really think we’re going to have a good run at it.”

For more information on how to become a sponsor for November’s Renaissance faire, contact the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2636.