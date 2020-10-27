Lee Williams’ Katalina Robinson places 2nd at Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – Lee Williams High School freshman Katalina Robinson placed second to lead all local runners at the Ray Gomez Invitational girls’ cross-country meet at Fort Mohave High School on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Robinson crossed in 22:08, nearly a second behind the race winner, senior Isabella Sloma of Lake Havasu.

Kingman placed a pair of runners in the top 10, with junior Lily Smith crossing in sixth place in 25:10, and sophomore Carol Anne Zeyouma finishing eighth in 26:57. Senior Byonca Calkins was 13th for Kingman in 29:45.

Lake Havasu, with 15 points, was the only team of the four schools represented with enough runners to post a team score.

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Kingman High School.