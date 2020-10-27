OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 27
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lee Williams’ Wyatt Pickering wins Gomez Invitational

Wyatt Pickering of the Lee Williams High School boys cross-country team won the Ray Gomez Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Miner file photo)

Wyatt Pickering of the Lee Williams High School boys cross-country team won the Ray Gomez Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 11:30 a.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Despite placing four runners in the top 10, the Lee Williams High School boys cross-country team finished second behind Lake Havasu at the Ray Gomez Invitational at Mohave High School on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Lee Williams freshman Wyatt Pickering nipped junior Joshua Lumpkin of Lake Havasu by less than a second to win the 5,000-meter race in 16:41.56. Volunteers junior Elijah Davis placed third in 17:08, sophomore William Chmiel was ninth in 18:45 and senior Cade Cantrell finished 10th in 19:22.

Sophomore Dominic Muniz was the top finisher for Kingman High School, placing fifth in 18:23.

Other local athletes and their times included Jacob Hamblen, Kingman, 14th, 19:59; Tyler Allred, Lee Williams, 15th, 20:26; Payton Wayman, Lee Williams, 19th, 21:22; Manual Gordian, Kingman, 20th, 21:34; Ethan Najera, Kingman, 22nd, 22:19; Xavier Rodriguez, Kingman, 25th, 23:17; Redd Peterson, Lee Williams, 25th, 24:05; Jason Marquez, Kingman, 28th, 24:52; Dillon Harris, Kingman, 31st, 26:02; and Lorenzo Hernandez, Kingman, 32nd, 26:12.

Lake Havasu won the team competition with 27 points, followed by Lee Williams with 38 and Kingman with 72. Mohave High School also competed, but didn’t have enough runners to be scored as a team.

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Kingman High School.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State