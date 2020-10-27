Lee Williams’ Wyatt Pickering wins Gomez Invitational
BULLHEAD CITY – Despite placing four runners in the top 10, the Lee Williams High School boys cross-country team finished second behind Lake Havasu at the Ray Gomez Invitational at Mohave High School on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Lee Williams freshman Wyatt Pickering nipped junior Joshua Lumpkin of Lake Havasu by less than a second to win the 5,000-meter race in 16:41.56. Volunteers junior Elijah Davis placed third in 17:08, sophomore William Chmiel was ninth in 18:45 and senior Cade Cantrell finished 10th in 19:22.
Sophomore Dominic Muniz was the top finisher for Kingman High School, placing fifth in 18:23.
Other local athletes and their times included Jacob Hamblen, Kingman, 14th, 19:59; Tyler Allred, Lee Williams, 15th, 20:26; Payton Wayman, Lee Williams, 19th, 21:22; Manual Gordian, Kingman, 20th, 21:34; Ethan Najera, Kingman, 22nd, 22:19; Xavier Rodriguez, Kingman, 25th, 23:17; Redd Peterson, Lee Williams, 25th, 24:05; Jason Marquez, Kingman, 28th, 24:52; Dillon Harris, Kingman, 31st, 26:02; and Lorenzo Hernandez, Kingman, 32nd, 26:12.
Lake Havasu won the team competition with 27 points, followed by Lee Williams with 38 and Kingman with 72. Mohave High School also competed, but didn’t have enough runners to be scored as a team.
Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Kingman High School.
